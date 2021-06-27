ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of ORIX worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in ORIX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

