Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $12.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

