Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

