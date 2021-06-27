Canaccord Genuity Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

