Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37.

Shares of Melrose Industries are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

