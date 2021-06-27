HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

KOR stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

