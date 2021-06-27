HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
KOR stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
