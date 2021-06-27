Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.50

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $242.50 and last traded at $242.37, with a volume of 8840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

