Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Down 3.8%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. 2,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,104,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

