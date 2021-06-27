PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.07. 12,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,842,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.