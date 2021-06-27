Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 3063375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market cap of £236.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.70.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

