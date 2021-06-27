Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

