Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of AA opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

