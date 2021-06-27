Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Hold at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 41.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 291,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,342 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

