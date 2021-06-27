GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $265.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

