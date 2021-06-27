State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

