Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Covetrus by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.