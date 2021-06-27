Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $895.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $749.81. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.