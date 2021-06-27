Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

