Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

