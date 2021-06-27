Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JRSH. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

