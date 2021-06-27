Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $653.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking is a tailwind. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $630.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

