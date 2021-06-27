Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.40. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.