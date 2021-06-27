Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 135,019 shares.The stock last traded at $7.25 and had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

