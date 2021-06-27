Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.35. Approximately 3,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

