Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.83. 7,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several brokerages have commented on SANA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $87,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $340,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $27,295,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

