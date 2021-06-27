Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.53

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 8041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Get Criteo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.