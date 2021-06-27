Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.53

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 8041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
