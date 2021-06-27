Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.