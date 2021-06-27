Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HNTIF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. Hunting has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $3.60.
Hunting Company Profile
Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.