Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $85.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,767,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

