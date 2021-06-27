Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.18. Kering has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $92.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

