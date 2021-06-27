Analyzing Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and BrightView (NYSE:BV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Agrify alerts:

16.7% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BrightView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agrify and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrightView 0 1 1 0 2.50

Agrify presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. BrightView has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agrify is more favorable than BrightView.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agrify and BrightView’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agrify $12.09 million 21.98 -$21.62 million N/A N/A BrightView $2.35 billion 0.75 -$41.60 million $0.74 22.70

Agrify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView.

Profitability

This table compares Agrify and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrify N/A N/A N/A BrightView -0.59% 8.35% 3.44%

Summary

Agrify beats BrightView on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 8,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.