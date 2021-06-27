Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Critical Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Paramount Group and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.45% -0.55% -0.29% Chatham Lodging Trust -38.31% -6.36% -3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 3.15 -$24.70 million $0.96 10.70 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.48 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -33.40

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

