Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

