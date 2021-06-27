The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

