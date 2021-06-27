Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

BSM opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

