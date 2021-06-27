Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $230,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

