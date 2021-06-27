Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ISDAY stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Activity, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

