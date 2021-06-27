Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ISDAY stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.
About Israel Discount Bank
