NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWE. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

