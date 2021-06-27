Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.65.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

