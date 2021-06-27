Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
