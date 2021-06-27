Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $313.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $313.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

SBNY opened at $256.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

