Synchronoss Technologies’ (SNCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.18.

SNCR stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

