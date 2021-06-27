Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

