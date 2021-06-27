Comparing 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 23andMe and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.01 $6.38 billion $19.55 25.21

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 23andMe and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 18 0 2.90

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus price target of $536.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than 23andMe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats 23andMe on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; ImmunoCAP for allergy and asthma tests, and EliA for autoimmunity tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers, and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics products; laboratory chemicals; and pharma services. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs. It has a strategic alliance with the University of California, San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

