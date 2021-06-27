RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53. RPM International has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

