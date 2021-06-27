Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SSL stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sasol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $4,501,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

