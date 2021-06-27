Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

