Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

