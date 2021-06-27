Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

RAMP stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $11,037,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

