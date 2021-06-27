Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Progenity reported earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Progenity has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

