EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ESLOY stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

